OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating a fiery crash that killed one person.

It happened Wednesday night, shortly after 11 p.m. Officers responded to West 155th Street and South Green Road. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into a tree and started burning.

Investigators said the driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Police are still working to identify the victim and determine what caused the crash.

If you witnesses anything in the area around the time of the crash, or know the possible identity of the driver, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

