KEARNEY, Mo. — Deputies determined speed played a role in a deadly crash near Kearney.

They responded to the crash near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the driver of the Ford F-150 was speeding when he lost control and the truck rolled several times. The victim was ejected from the truck. Deputies said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Deputies are in the process of notifying the victim’s family. His name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.