Driver killed, passenger injured in roll-over crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a roll-over crash in Lee’s Summit. The eastbound lanes of 50 Highway at Blackwell are closed at this time.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the driver of a black Toyota FJ Cruiser lost control. They believe the SUV rolled several times before ending up in the median of the highway.

Police say the driver died at the scene. A passenger in the FJ Cruiser is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and officers are reconstructing the crash to see what caused it.