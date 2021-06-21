Driver killed, passenger injured in roll-over crash on 50 Highway in Lee’s Summit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a roll-over crash in Lee’s Summit. The eastbound lanes of 50 Highway at Blackwell are closed at this time.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the driver of a black Toyota FJ Cruiser lost control. They believe the SUV rolled several times before ending up in the median of the highway.

Police say the driver died at the scene. A passenger in the FJ Cruiser is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and officers are reconstructing the crash to see what caused it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News