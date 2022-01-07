Driver leaves scene after causing serious injury crash on I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver left the scene of a crash that left another person with serious injuries on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near westbound I-70 and Mill Street, according to KHP.

The suspect driver was west on I-70 when the driver made an unsafe lane change and struck the front of another vehicle, causing that driver to strike the left median barrier wall.

The suspect driver then left the scene.

The driver in the crashed vehicle, an 18-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was taken to the University of Kansas Health System with suspected serious injuries. That driver was wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.