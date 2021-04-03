Driver of ATV seriously hurt after crashing into vehicle near E. 45th and Cleveland Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person driving an ATV was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon after crashing into another vehicle.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near East 45th and Cleveland Avenue. Kansas City Police said the driver of a grey Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on Cleveland Avenue and was turning into a driveway.

As the driver of the Malibu was turning, the driver of the ATV started passing her in the southbound lanes and crashed into the driver’s side of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the ATV was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was wearing a helmet, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured in the crash.