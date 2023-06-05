KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured Monday after crashing into a Kansas City Parks and Recreation dump truck at Blue Valley Park.

Police responded to the crash just after 11:40 p.m.

The driver of a tan Fiat 500 was speeding through the park when they traveled up onto the “low boy” trailer of the dump truck, striking the rear of the vehicle before traveling off the side of the trailer and overturning.

The driver of the Fiat was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to KCPD.

No one was inside the dump truck at the time of the crash. The vehicle sustained minor damage from the collision.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.