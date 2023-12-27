KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident was reported just after 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 435 and Sni-A-Bar Road.

Kansas City police says a white Mack semi-truck, tractor and trailer was stopped due to a mechanical issue on northbound I-435 when the driver of a red Ford F150 struck the rear end of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. No identity has been released at this time.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the incident, according to KCPD.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.