KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman pleaded guilty March 11 to charges connected to a deadly hit-and-run crash/

Shabazz L. Frencher admitted to DWI resulting in the death of another person and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, Frencher admitted on June 21, 2020, she drank a bottle of liquor and six shots in Westport. Then she said she drove and began to drag race with another driver on Main Street.

Frencher’s vehicle exceeded 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and hit 23-year-old Zahara Kathawalla as she was trying to cross near 43rd and Main Street. Documents say Frencher was traveling at 67 mph at the time of impact.

Frencher will be sentenced in June 10.

