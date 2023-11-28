EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — It’s not every day police officers find themselves in a chase with a vehicle pulling a house. But that’s what happened to officers in Excelsior Springs, Missouri Thanksgiving night.

Police say the incident happened along southbound 69 Highway.

The mobile home had struck a number of vehicles and the driver of the truck pulling it did not stop, according to police. The driver also was driving in a way that officers believed the driver was possibly impaired.

The driver finally stopped after turning onto Cameron Road and taking out a stop sign, which can be seen in the footage provided by police Tuesday.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police tell FOX4 the driver was taken into custody and is facing multiple traffic violation charges.