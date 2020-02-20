Driver running from police crashes into vehicle with woman and 2-year-old inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are investigating Wednesday night after a male driver, running from officers, crashed into another vehicle, injuring a woman and 2-year-old child inside.

KCPD said officers were called out around 6 p.m. to the 5100 block of Hedges after reports of a man in a vehicle that was reported to be armed and possibly intentionally striking vehicles in the area.

Multiple callers reported the suspect was trying to assault a woman and had struck several vehicles in that area.

When officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of 53rd and Hardy, and attempted to stop him, he refused to stop.

KCPD said officers believed the suspect driver was involved in an aggravated assault with a weapon and posed a serious danger to the public.

During the chase the suspect driver struck another vehicle near 47th and Raytown Road. The suspect driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.

The woman and 2-year-old child in the other vehicle were also taken to the hospital and are reported to have serious injuries, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. FOX4 will have the latest coming up on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.

