Driver runs from scene following three-vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after the driver who allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash ran from the scene.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 p.m. at Wolcott Road (K-5) and Marxen Road near Lakeside Speedway.

The driver of a Chevy Impala was eastbound on Marxen Road when they ran a stop sign and was struck by a GMC Acadia, which then struck a Hyundai Veloster.

The driver of the Impala ran from the scene following the crash, according to KHP.

KHP said the driver of the Acadia was taken to Overland Park Regional with suspected minor injuries and the driver of the Hyundai was not reported to have injuries.