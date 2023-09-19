KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City driver complains police didn’t come to help when he was involved in a recent hit-and-run crash.

That driver, Beatty Hean, uses a dashboard camera on his car. Hean has video from August 12 of another driver smashing into his car, and then, that second driver kept going.

Hean said he called Kansas City Police for help, and waited with a Missouri Department of Transportation roadside response driver, but after 90 minutes, the police still hadn’t arrived.

Hean said the crash caused $16,000 in damage to his Subaru sedan.

The wreck, which happened inside Kansas City’s downtown loop on I-670, involved the second driver hitting Hean from behind. Hean’s camera shows the other driver wrecking a second car as he drove off.

Hean said he followed the driver, in hopes of getting his license plate information. That’s when Hean saw that driver ditch the truck on the roadside and run away.

He found insurance paperwork inside the truck that would prove the truck wasn’t stolen.

“No one looks forward to being a victim of something like this. It was pretty frustrating,” Hean said.

What upsets Hean the most is that Kansas City police needed three hours to respond to his calls.

On Tuesday, a Kansas City Police Department spokesperson confirmed Hean’s first call for assistance came at 12:36 p.m., and their officer arrived at 3:36 p.m.

The police spokesperson said the MoDOT driver also called for help shortly after Hean’s initial call. Hean said he gave up after waiting for 90 minutes and drove to a KCPD station to file an accident report. He believes the police department let him down.

“You kind of expect the system to work, right? You work hard, you go to pay taxes, you follow the law, but they’re not helping you out here,” Hean said.

A KCPD spokesperson explained to FOX4 there were no officers available at the time, and the MoDOT driver was sent to make sure Hean and others were safe. The police department prioritizes calls where lives are at stake.

“It just seems less and less reliable. The question is — who can we really depend on?” Hean asked on Tuesday.

Hean said he filed a police report, but the police department’s media unit has no record of one, and an arrest can’t be made until a crime is reported. The good news is Hean wasn’t seriously injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477.