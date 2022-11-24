KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash Thanksgiving Day evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 and E. 63rd Street.

A Kansas City police investigation revealed that the driver of a tan Toyota Tacoma turned from westbound E. 63rd Street onto the entrance ramp to southbound I-435 and was speeding.

As the driver was making the turn, the vehicle lost traction, going off the side of the ramp and struck the highway embankment, according to KCPD.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, however investigators do believe impairment is a factor in the crash, according to police.

