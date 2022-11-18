KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left one person with serious injuries.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Benton Avenue.

KCPD said officers attempted to stop the driver of a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of E. 43rd Street and Cleveland Avenue. The driver of the Dodge refused to stop and drove away from the scene speeding. Officers did not chase the suspect vehicle.

The suspect driver then failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a black Nissan. The impact caused the Nissan to spin around, strike a traffic control signal pole and overturn.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect driver and occupants in the Dodge ran from the scene on foot and have not been located.

Police said the driver of the Nissan is currently in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

