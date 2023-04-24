BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas Turnpike Authority is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Bonner Springs that sent two people to the hospital late Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70, just before the exit to K-7 in Bonner Springs.

KTA reports the driver of a 2015 GMC Yukon fell asleep, went into a ditch and collided with a delineator post. After crashing into the post, the vehicle hit a bridge embankment and became airborne and went under a bridge, striking the center bridge pillar.

The vehicle then came to a rest under the K-7 ramp.

The 24-year-old male driver was taken to Overland Park Regional with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KTA.

A 25-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seta belt.

Three people under the age of 18 were also in the vehicle, according to KTA. Their conditions are not being released due to juvenile record protected data.