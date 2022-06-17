KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries following a crash Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 3:40 p.m. near Truman Road and Ewing Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red Jeep was traveling east on Truman Road and for unknown reasons began drifting into the westbound lanes.

The driver struck a silver Dodge Caravan that was legally parked in the westbound lanes of Truman Road.

One witness told police it appeared the driver of the Jeep was slumped over in the vehicle before the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.