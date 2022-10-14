KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a vehicle ran from the scene after causing a two-vehicle crash Friday that left one person seriously injured, according to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at East 83rd Street and Troost Avenue.

KCPD said the driver of a white Dodge Grand Caravan was speeding north on Troost when the driver attempted to avoid a black Pontiac traveling in the same direction and struck it causing it to go off the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge stopped, got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, police say.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

