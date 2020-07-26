Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was seriously injured Sunday morning following a crash on U.S. 71 Highway.

The one-vehicle crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. Police say the driver of a silver Jeep was traveling north on U.S. 71 at a high rate of speed when they lost control and bounced off a concrete barrier multiple times near The Paseo.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the female driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Impairment is under investigation.