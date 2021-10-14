Driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs, causes crash in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — No injuries were reported after a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs ran a read light Thursday morning and crashed into several vehicles.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. at Kansas Highway 7 and North 130th Street, near the QuikTrip in Bonner Springs.

Bonner Springs Police said the suspect driver failed to stop for a red light, causing the multi-vehicle crash.

The suspect was found to be in possession of THC edibles, THC vape cartridges, suspected heroin and an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the driver was also tested for driving under the influence of drugs.

The suspect driver was not identified with charges pending at this time.