MERRIAM, Kan. — A busy stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway reopened six hours after an early morning crash.

A Merriam police officer tried to stop the driver of a black Ford Fusion around 1:35 a.m., but the driver did not stop.

As the 24-year-old driver of the Fusion tried to get away from the officer police said he hit a gray Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection of Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Police said the driver of the Fusion suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and aggravated battery.

The 19-year-old driver of the Accord is hospitalized with critical injuries. A female in the car suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

The intersection reopened around 7:30 a.m.

The Merriam Police Department continues to investigate the crash.