LAWRENCE, Kan. — A man is behind bars after police said he crashed into a duplex in Lawrence Tuesday night. The impact knocked out the power and the heat to several families’ homes.

Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the crash left several people without power. A lack of electricity and heat is not what people want to deal with this close to the winter storm and Christmas.

Lawrence police said just before 9 p.m., the driver of a car crashed into a duplex, near 16th and Haskell.

Police said the driver took off on foot but was later found at a nearby home.

Sgt. Drew Fennelly said the driver was tested for impairment and has been arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence.

“It’s important for us to note, especially around this time of year with holiday parties and things like that, we have to reinforce to people, driving under the influence is not acceptable,” Fennelly said. “It places a lot of people in harm’s way. Thankfully in this incident nobody was harmed, but that’s a lucky outcome given what occurred.”

Fennelly said at least three families have been displaced due to the crash, it knocked out their power.

“It’s devastating,” Jamil Webb, who lives in the area said. “It’s cold. You can’t really warm up your body. If you have kids, you’re just lucked out.”

Police said management with the duplex made sure the families without power had a warm place to stay Tuesday night. FOX4 asked the complex if power has been restored and if not, how will the families be taken care of? The complex did not respond to our message Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, one family said they were still without power.

The suspect is in police custody.

