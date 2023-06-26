Uconn Xavier Coleman is charged in SM Parkway crash that injured two other people (Photo: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

MERRIAM, Kan. — The driver of a car charged in a deadly crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway earlier this month was traveling 100 mph at the time of impact, according to newly released court documents.

The Johnson County DA’s office charged Uconn Xavier Coleman with first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with the June 15 crash that killed 19-year-old Benjamin Kleczka.

Coleman also has two previous DUI arrests on his record.

Kleczka and his girlfriend were stopped at a red light with Coleman hit their car, according to prosecutors.

The court affidavit shows a Merriam police officer tried to stop Coleman for speeding shortly before the crash. Coleman did not stop for the officer.

The court document shows investigators reviewed traffic cameras in the area. The video shows Coleman’s car traveling so fast that it went airborne at one point and caused sparks to fly out from under it when it contacted the pavement.

It also shows Coleman’s car drove from Johnson Drive to Shawnee Mission Parkway in about 18 seconds. Investigators estimate he was driving about 100 mph at that time.

Kleczka suffered a serious brain hemorrhage and significant bank injuries when his car was rear-ended. He died at a hospital.

Kleczka’s girlfriend had no recollection of the accident and was later diagnosed with a severe concussion, according to the court document.

The police officer who transferred Coleman to jail said he asked five times if everyone involved in the crash was OK according to court documents. He also allegedly told the officer that he “had a warrant out for my arrest and I tried to run, my bad.”

Coleman told the officer at least twice that he was not drunk at the time of the crash according to the case affidavit, but the officer said he continued to smile and giggle as officers waited on a search warrant to draw a blood sample.

The affidavit did not reveal what Coleman’s blood-alcohol level was following his arrest.

Court documents show Coleman was also arrested for DUI in 2020 and again in September 2022.