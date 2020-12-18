Driver under investigation for impairment in I-435 crash that killed Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women were ejected from a car involved in a crash on Interstate 435 late Thursday night, with one of them passing away at a hospital early Friday morning. Kansas City police say the other driver involved in the two-car crash is in police custody and under investigation for impairment.

KCPD says this happened on I-435 at Grandview Road just after 11 p.m. A woman driving a Pontiac sedan and a man driving a Hyundai sedan were both headed east on the interstate when they collided.

The collision caused the Pontiac to flip at least once, throwing the women out of the car. The woman who died was driving the car. The passenger was also hospitalized, but is expected to survive her injuries.

The man driving the Hyundai was also hospitalized but has since been released to police. Investigators didn’t specify if the suspected impairment was from alcohol or drugs, but FOX4 will update this story in the event charges are filed.

The victim hasn’t been identified by name, but police say she’s a 25-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo.