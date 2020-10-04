Driver under investigation for impairment in Kansas City crash where two were killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A head-on crash claimed two lives overnight Sunday near 43rd and Woodland where a driver is being investigated for impairment.
Kansas City police tell FOX4 that the driver of a blue Dodge Charger was speeding westbound in an outer eastbound lane when they hit a blue Chevrolet Impala head-on. Two females in the Impala died, they haven’t been identified by name, nor have their ages been given.
The driver of the Charger was hospitalized with serious injuries and is under investigation for impairment. Police say nobody involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.
FOX4 will have more on this story as further details are confirmed.
