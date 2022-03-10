TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas lawmakers are looking at a bill that would allow driverless vehicles, including big rigs, on Kansas highways and roads.

The Senate Transportation committee held a hearing for the proposal, Senate Bill 546, on Thursday. Senator Rick Kloos, a republican from Berryton, who sits on the committee, said it has “a lot of concerns.”

“Is it really going to help the workforce or take away from the workforce? How safe are these autonomous vehicles?” Kloos said, reiterating thoughts from the hearing.

Without a driver behind the wheel and no size limit on the vehicles, safety has been a big concern for some opponents of the plan. Wendi Stark, representing the League of Municipalities, testified in opposition of the bill. Stark said the agency is not opposed to the concept, but has concerns about what laws would apply and who would be responsible for any traffic infractions.

“We just want to make sure that any vehicle in our city, whether it’s operated by a human or remotely, that they’re all following the same traffic laws,” Stark said.

However, proponents of the bill said that they’re focus is to “get it right,” as similar technology has been implemented in other states. Kloos said the bill is worth looking at, especially with the widespread driver shortage impacting many parts of the state and nation.

The proposal would allow the vehicles to transport goods and people. According to the fiscal note, it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for contracting and testing the vehicles. Kloos said they’re also looking at tracking or monitoring vehicles as they make their route.

“There’s sensors behind the vehicles,” Kloos said. “People will be watching behind the scenes to where if something went wrong, they could correct the vehicle or do an emergency shutdown.”

Ultimately, he said it’s about doing what’s best for Kansas.

“What can we do to really bring a good bill to Kansas… one that is going to be safe for everyone.”