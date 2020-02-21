Drivers and businesses preparing for impact ahead of MoDOT’s I-70 closure at I-435 this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting Friday evening, the Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing down portions of I-70 in both directions for the weekend.

The closure will impact both drivers and businesses, as increased traffic is expected on nearby streets and highways.

MoDOT is closing eastbound I-70 at I-435, and westbound will be completely shut down from the I-470 interchange to I-435, including the westbound ramps.

Nearby 40 Highway will be a little congested this weekend with I-70's closure. Workers at Dixon's Famous Chili Parlor aren't really sure what to expect.

"We're hoping it doesn't hurt us, maybe help us. Maybe more people will use 40 Highway since I-70's closed. We're not sure," Dixon's Chili manager Becky Porter said.

Although MoDOT's official detour is for drivers to take I-435 and I-470, more people will likely be using 40 Highway, too.

The full closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday.

MoDOT said this closure will impact traffic in the area.

"That's why we really planned this time and met with operations staff to increase signal timing to optimize and make movements more efficient for the side streets as well," MoDOT resident engineer James Pflumm said.

The work is all part of the construction on the new I-70 and I-435 interchange, which began in March 2019 and is scheduled to be finished by December 2020.

"We just have older bridges that were build back in the 50s and 60s. It's just time to replace those. Now that we can replace those, we can really make everything else around it more efficient," Pflumm said.

MoDOT is also changing the configuration to a “partial turbine design.” The new system will get rid of left exits, improve the loop ramps, ease congestion and reduce crashes, MoDOT said.

"We're ready for it to be back like it use to -- or a lot nicer than it used to be. It has affected the exit sometimes getting off, but everything seems about the same. So hopefully it won't affect us this weekend," Porter said.

MoDOT said this is the last major shutdown on I-70 this year.