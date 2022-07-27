KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people have serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri in which both drivers involved ran from the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene just before 4:30 p.m. near E. 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.

An investigation revealed the driver of a black Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on 30th Terrace when the driver entered the intersection from a yield sign directly into the path of a black Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling north on Van Brunt.

Both the driver of the Toyota and the driver of the Chevrolet ran from the scene before responding officers arrived, according to police.

The front seat passenger in the Toyota was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. A left rear seat passenger was partially ejected out of the back window and was taken to the hospital in serous condition. A right rear seat passenger of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

