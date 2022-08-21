MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — One person is dead after drowning in Hillsdale Lake.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hillsdale Lake Marina after someone called about a person in the water.

Deputies determined the victim was on a personal watercraft when someone found the victim in the lake near the marina.

Other people at the lake pulled the victim from the water and attempted life-saving measures until emergency responders arrived.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital where the person later died.

Deputies are still investigating what caused the victim’s death. An update is expected sometime Monday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.