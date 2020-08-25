Drowning victim recovered at Liberty’s Sports Complex

Rescuers with Liberty and Kansas City, Missouri fire departments are at a possible drowning on Monday, August 24, at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex.

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Liberty woman who jumped into the retention pond and drowned at Capitol Federal Sports Complex.

Dispatchers received a 911 call on Monday, August 24 at about 2:51 p.m. from a woman who reported she was driving by the sports complex with her cousin, Dashiza Jordan, when Jordan began to panic.

The caller pulled over and Jordan reportedly got out of the car, jumped into the pond and did not come out of the water.

Liberty Police, KCFD, and Missouri State Highway Patrol performed water search and recovery efforts Monday afternoon. After several hours of searching, they suspended efforts temporarily overnight.

On Tuesday morning, MSHP recovered a body believed to be the missing woman.

The case remains under investigation and police request privacy of the family be respected.

Two recent drownings are also under investigation.

On Monday, crews recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who drowned on Saturday, August 23 in the Kansas River.

Also on Saturday, a 5-year-old drowned at Longview Lake after falling off of a raft according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.