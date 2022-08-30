KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City District Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration kicks off four afterschool programs starting Wednesday with both the Missouri and Kansas Police Athletic Leagues

The program is part of Operation Engage.

Programs will include in the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Athletic League program are dance and martial arts. The Missouri location will have two martial arts programs.

Here is the schedule:

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Dance Program

800 N. 5th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101

August 31, 4:30 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Martial Arts

1801 White Avenue, Kansas City, MO

September 1 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Martial Arts

800 N. 5th Street, Kansas City, KS 66101

September 2, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

DEA is partnered with the Educational Foundation to sponsor the programs.

The goal of the program is to reach communities in need, helping provide kids a free and positive afterschool alternative to keep them away from drugs through the “fun, healthy, teambuilding, and expressive art form of dance and martial arts.”