Drugs and explosives found in truck following police chase near Harrisonville

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from rural Missouri faced drugs and weapons charges after deputies said he led them on a wild chase through Cass County Thursday evening.

Vance G. Gayle, 57, of Blairstown, Missouri, was eventually arrested.

Vance G. Gayle, 57, Blairstown, MO | Source :Cass County Sheriff’s Office

A Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop Gayle’s truck for a traffic violation around 7:30 p.m. on Missouri 7 Highway and South Walker Road near Harrisonville.

Deputies said Gayle refused to pull over, and instead lead them on a chase for nearly 20 minutes. Gayle ended up losing control of his truck on a gravel road near Garden City, Missouri, and crashed.

Deputies searched Gayle’s truck and found drugs and drug paraphernalia. Investigators said they also found what they believed to be dynamite.

The Cass County Sheriff called in explosives experts the from Lee’s Summit police department who detonated the explosive.

Gayle is held in the Cass County Jail on $5,000 bond.