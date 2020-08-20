‘Drugs and violence are hurting all of us’: KC man pleads guilty to murder

Darius D. Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and armed criminal action in Platte County.

On August 18, Darius D. Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and armed criminal action in Platte County.

“Kansas City is on pace for a record number of homicides, and this senseless killing is a sad reminder that violence associated with drugs is not confined to the urban core,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said. “Drugs and violence are hurting all of us who live and work throughout the entire Kansas City metro area.”

On February 16, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to numbers 911 calls at the Northland Passage apartments on North London Avenue. When they arrived, officers found the body of Kiran Logan, of Kansas City, Kansas, face down in the grass by the apartment with a gunshot wound to his back.

Miller, who was on the balcony of his apartment, told officers, “I am the shooter. I shot him.”

Officers found two handguns and four mason jars containing more than 150 grams of marijuana near Logan’s body. Officers determined that those handguns had not been fired. However, they located nine 9mm cartridge casings in the grass below Miller’s balcony.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found three more casings on the balcony, a 9mm handgun, an assault rifle and $720 in cash in Miller’s bedroom.

Miller’s roommate told officers that he was playing a video game in his room when he heard something in the living room. He saw the victim waving a silver handgun back and forth telling Miller not to move.

The roommate shut his door and later heard several gunshots coming from the balcony. He then saw Miller walk in from the balcony holding a handgun.

Investigators found text messages that revealed Miller was going to sell Logan several ounces of marijuana. Those messages and phone call records had been deleted from Miller’s phone.

Miller will be sentenced on October 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and faces up to 20 years in prison.

