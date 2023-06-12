OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The world’s largest rubber duck will no longer be making a stop in the Kansas City metro Monday.

The large yellow inflatable was set to be key a feature of Head Start Association’s 2023 conference at the Overland Park Convention Center.

A spokesperson for the conference confirmed to FOX4 the larger than life inflatable was damaged Saturday night while on display at a festival in Chicago.

Craig Samborski, the owner of the massive “Mama Duck”, said he doesn’t think the duck will be repaired before the end of the week and will not be on display at the annual conference.

Organizers say they hope to reschedule Mama Duck’s visit to the Kansas City metro, but its unclear when that might be.