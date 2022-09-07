TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol released its Labor Day holiday weekend numbers, showing overall violations are down and drivers have slowed down.

In 2020 the KHP issued 1,162 speeding citations; however, in 2022 that number fell to 796.

The only statistic to rise considerably was DUI arrests, which doubled from 17 in 2020, to 34 in 2022.

For the holiday weekend from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, KHP issued 645 speed warnings, down from 902 two years ago, 89 safety belt citations, a drop from 116 in 2020 and 646 motorist assist, a drop from 985 in 2020.

Sadly, the Kansas Highway Patrol recorded two non-DUI-related crashes involving two non-DUI-related deaths.

