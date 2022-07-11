KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dump truck driver intervened after finding himself in the middle of a police chase.

It started when Clay County deputies stopped a truck missing a license plate Sunday. Deputies ran the other plate on the truck and determined it was registered to a different vehicle.

The driver initially pulled over on 210 Highway near North Norfleet Road, but then took off, speeding down the highway.

Deputies placed road spikes on 210 Highway to deflate the truck’s tires. The wanted driver hit the spikes, but kept driving.

When the driver reached 210 Highway and Interstate 435, the suspect rear-ended a dump truck.

The driver of the dump truck later told deputies he noticed the speeding truck and purposely positioned the dump truck to stop the suspect.

A hospital treated the wanted driver for a cut to his head and released him.

Deputies said the man is wanted on multiple felony warrants. They also found methamphetamine in his truck.

The man is being held on $75,000 bond for fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance.

