KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian at Zona Rosa early Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to the emergency at the popular Northland shopping district shortly after noon.

Kansas City police said the driver of the dump truck turned left as the victim tried to cross the street. The driver said he did not see the woman, but felt like he’d hit something.

Investigators said the driver got out of the dump truck and saw the pedestrian under the vehicle.

The company that handles public relations for Zona Rosa confirmed the deadly incident happened and said several streets inside the shopping area were blocked off for several hours as police investigated. The streets have since reopened.

“Our heart goes out to those involved,” Zona Rosa said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the city of Kansas City confirmed this was not a city vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released.

