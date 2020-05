A cup of coffee is arranged for a photograph at a Dunkin’ Donuts Inc. location in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Dunkin’ Donuts announced a signing of store development agreements with franchisees QSR Group and Guzaratti LLC to develop six new restaurants throughout Georgia, including two multi-brand locations with Baskin-Robbins and […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dunkin’ and its franchisees in the are Kansas City area teaming up to say, “thank you,” to local healthcare workers, especially those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

On National Nurses Day (May 6), Dunkin’ is offering all healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut to those who visit a participating location.

No purchase is necessary to receive the deal.

Find the Dunkin’ location closest to you here.