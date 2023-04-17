Four adults and two children have been displaced after a fire broke out at a duplex in Raytown Sunday night. Photo provided by Tristen Lang

RAYTOWN, Mo. — An investigation in underway after a fire broke out at a duplex in Raytown Sunday night, displacing six people.

Just before 6:45 p.m. the Raytown Fire Department was called to the 8400 block of Woodson Court for a duplex fire. The first crews on scene reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the side of the building. Crews quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

Officials from RFD say no injuries were reported, but four adults and two children have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.