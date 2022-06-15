KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City woke up to a hazier start then usual as dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa makes its way across the globe.

An aerial shot from the International Space Station shows the Sahara Desert haze entering the U.S. on the east coast late last night.

“That dust layer on your car is part of the Sahara Desert,” said the National Weather Service.

The dust travelled over 7,000 miles west by trade winds into Florida, Texas then up to Kansas.

Air quality in the metro has stayed moderate at 56 AQI due to this dust, but should go back down to around 40 AQI tomorrow. Winds are also at around 17 mph.