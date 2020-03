Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt spent Monday at Operation Breakthrough reading to local children.

Colquitt is a member of the Chiefs Community Caring Team, and he wanted to read books as part of Dr. Seuss's "Read Across America Day."

This is the 22nd year the Chiefs have participated in the initiative.

Players are popping up at schools, museums and youth centers across the metro - to promote literacy by reading some of their favorite books.