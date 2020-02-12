Dustin Colquitt to surprise patients, caregivers at local hospital with chocolate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Super Bowl champion and Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will continue the celebration Wednesday when he travels to a pediatric wing at University of Kansas Hospital.

Colquitt told FOX4 he will be giving them chocolate as part of his new partnership with Kansas City-based Russell Stover.

Their goal is to deliver happiness to patients and caregivers, and teach people that acts of generosity make life sweeter.

Colquitt said the dark chocolate piece with the white cream in the middle is his favorite.