E-sports company selects KC architecture firm to design 100+ venues

Nerd Street Gamers selected a Kansas City-based architecture firm behind stadiums across the world to design more than 100 of its esports venues in the United States.

Populous will oversee the layout of Nerd Street’s venues proposed for sports stadiums, colleges and universities, and Five Below stores.

Populous has designed more than 3,000 projects totaling more than $40 billion in value, from professional sports stadiums to Olympic venues. The firm’s projects include Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Populous’ esports portfolio includes the $50 million Fusion Arena in south Philadelphia (set to open in 2021), Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas and Fortress Melbourne in Australia.

