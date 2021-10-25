Each state’s favorite Halloween candy, according to online shopping data

Which candies are most popular in your neck of the woods? A new report may have the answer. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Which kinds of Halloween candy can you expect to get stuck in your molars this year? Well, it may depend on where you live.

A recent study from Candystore.com, an online candy retailer specializing in bulk shipments, is giving new insight into the most popular Halloween treats in each state, from the chocolate-covered coasts of California and Florida to the sweet-and-sour plains of Nebraska and South Dakota. As expected, most major candy brands are well represented, but at least a few surprising contenders appeared to perform “much better” than anticipated, according to the online retailer.

To come to this year’s findings, the analysts at Candystore.com drew on 14 years of sales data, focusing primarily on bulk candy sales in the months leading up to Halloween. This data, supplemented with statistics from major manufacturers and distributors, was then utilized to determine the most popular Halloween candies in America, as well as the three most popular candies in each state.

The country as a whole, according to the study, appears to prefer Reese’s Cups over all other brands. Skittles, M&M’s, Starburst and (perhaps surprisingly) Hot Tamales rounded out the top five.

(Candystore.com)

The retailer’s state-by-state breakdown, however, paints a bit of a different picture, with six states each favoring Reese’s Cups, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids. On the other hand, one state in particular seemingly purchased way too many Lemonheads, as far as the rest of the nation was concerned.

A complete list of each state’s preferred Halloween candy — according to Candystore.com — can be found below.

Alabama Starburst Alaska Sour Patch Kids Arizona Hot Tamales Arkansas Jolly Ranchers California Reese’s Cups Colorado Hershey Kisses Connecticut Almond Joy Delaware Skittles Florida Reese’s Cups Georgia Swedish Fish Hawaii Hershey’s Mini Bars Idaho Starburst Illinois Sour Patch Kids Indiana Starburst Iowa M&M’s Kansas Reese’s Cups Kentucky Reese’s Cups Louisiana Lemonheads Maine Sour Patch Kids Maryland Hershey Kisses Massachusetts Sour Patch Kids Michigan Starburst Minnesota Tootsie Pops Mississippi 3 Musketeers Missouri Milky Way Montana Dubble Bubble Gum Nebraska Sour Patch Kids Nevada Hershey Kisses New Hampshire M&M’s New Jersey M&M’s New Mexico Jolly Ranchers New York Sour Patch Kids North Carolina Reese’s Cups North Dakota Hot Tamales Ohio Blow Pops Oklahoma Skittles Oregon M&M’s Pennsylvania Hershey’s Mini Bars Rhode Island Twix South Carolina Butterfinger South Dakota Starburst Tennessee Tootsie Pops Texas Starburst Utah Tootsie Pops Vermont Skittles Virginia Hot Tamales Washington, DC M&M’s Washington Tootsie Pops West Virginia Hershey’s Mini Bars Wisconsin Butterfinger Wyoming Reese’s Cups

In addition, a total of 14 states favored candy corn as their second- or third-most-popular purchase, lending even more credence to the notion that some people indeed eat that stuff.

Additional information on this year’s study, along with an interactive map, can be found at Candystore.com.