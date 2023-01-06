KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the winter months, Kansas and Missouri are excellent states to view bald eagles at lakes and rivers.

The 27th annual Eagle Days at Smithville Lake will take place this weekend, both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Pointe Golf Complex.

Missouri Department of Conservation experts will be at eagle viewing areas to answer questions and help visitors.

During this time of year, the small resident eagle population is swelled by migrating birds from the north to increase the numbers to more than 2,500 eagles during some winters, according to MDC.

Wyandotte County Lake’s 21st annual Eagle Days event will take place on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22. The event will be at Mr. & Mrs. F.L. Schlagle Library and will have live birds of prey, including a bald eagle, crafts for kids, birdwatching on the lake, binocular checkout, activities on the trail and lots of photo opportunities. The event on Jan. 21 will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon until 4 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Friends of Kaw Point Park Eagle Days in Kansas City, Kansas will take place on Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with live eagle presentations. Friends of Kaw Point says winter conditions allow adult eagles opportunities to teach their young to catch an easy meal.

If you can’t make it to these events, here are the best places for winter eagle viewing in Missouri, according to MDC.

Smithville Lake north of Kansas City

Lake of the Ozarks at Bagnell Dam Access, east of Bagnell

Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Route K, southwest of Columbia

Lock & Dam 24 at Clarksville

Lock & Dam 25 east of Winfield

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge northwest of Puxico

Old Chain of Rocks Bridge south of I-270, off of Riverview Drive, St. Louis

Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary east of West Alton

Schell-Osage Conservation Area north of El Dorado Springs

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge south of Mound City

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner

Table Rock Lake and Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery southwest of Branson

Truman Reservoir west of Warsaw

On the Kansas side, eagles can be spotted around the Bowersock Dam on the Kansas River in Lawrence as well as at Clinton Lake and Perry Lake.