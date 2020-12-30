Eagle watching is a great reason to get outside this winter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One outdoor activity, eagle spotting, only requires watchful eyes and maybe a good pair of binoculars.

Usually this time of year, the Missouri Department of Conservation offers special Eagle Day events to encourage people come out and see the majestic birds. Due to COVID-19, all those events were cancelled. However, the eagles will still be in the region visiting waterways and in pursuit of their two main winter food sources, fish and waterfowl.

In the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas, people still have a chance to enjoy seeing eagles. They are often found near the Missouri River, usually seen in tall trees on shore or flying in circles searching for prey.

Parkville’s English Landing Park and Platte Landing Park are usually good places to see eagles. You can also find eagles at the Cooley Lake Conservation area in Clay County. The area has an oxbow wetland that attracts waterfowl, and it is close to the Missouri River.

The Four Rivers Conservation Area south of Kansas City and the Nodaway Valley Conservation Area north of St. Joseph also have wetlands that attract eagles in the winter. The Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge near Mound City, north of St. Joseph, is another great place to look for eagles. The refuge offers a driving tour through the marshes.

Eagle watching is dependent on the weather. If a major cold spell freezes most lakes and wetlands, the eagles will move further south in search of food, and an abundance of food supply will lead to numerous eagles together.

For more information about bald eagles in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZpY. To find an MDC conservation area or river access area near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4V.

Photo by Bill Graham, Missouri Dept. of Conservation

