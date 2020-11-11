Early celebration held for Shawnee World War II veteran turning 100 next month

SHAWNEE, Kan. — This birthday will go down as one of the more memorable ones for Beatrice Notley.

“I’ll be thinking about this for days,” Notley said.

Notley will turn 100 years old next month, but she celebrated on Wednesday and she didn’t complain.

A parade of exotic cars lined up to surprised the World War II vet. It was a dream come true for Notley, who’s been obsessed with Bugatti’s for more than 70 years.



“The side of her hands on that Bugatti. I thought I was going to cry, it was great,” Mariane Notley said.

Beatrice Notley spent much of her life serving others, working in the Women’s Corp of the Army during World War II, and also as a high school teacher. For someone who’s given so much, others were happy to return the favor.



“This has been a, what’s the word? Memorable occasion. What’s a better word than memorable? unforgettable. unexpected,” Beatrice Notley said.