LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An early morning fire in Lee’s Summit displaced residents of a single-story, single-family home on Christmas day.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of NE Bristol Drive around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front and side of the residence and confirmed that the residents were out of the house initiating a defensive fire attack.

The fire was under control at 5:30 a.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.