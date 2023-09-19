OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At least five people are displaced from their homes Tuesday morning, after a fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park.

Around 4 a.m. crews from Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to an apartment fire at Whispering Hills Apartments near 124th Street, just west of Antioch.

The fire spread to the attic of the interior apartment unit. OPFD reports the fire took 45 minutes to put out.

The fire damaged two apartments, and there is smoke and water damage in three others.

Property managers are working with residents to help them find places to stay. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.