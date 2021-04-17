Early morning car crash leaves one woman dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just after midnight Saturday morning police responded to a traffic crash at West Pennway and Belleview. 

A blue Toyota was traveling north on West Pennway, at a high rate of speed.  The driver of the care lost control and drove off the roadway and hit a tree. 

The man that was driving was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.  The female passenger died from her injuries at the hospital.  Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seatbelts.

Investigators are looking at impairment as a possible cause for the accident. 

