PLATTE CITY, Mo. —A suspect is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Platte County Thursday morning.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said a domestic dispute in Leavenworth, Kansas, lead authorities on a chase. The suspect fled across 92 Highway into Platte County.

Owen said gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect was shot and taken to North Kansas City Hospital where he is currently undergoing surgery. Owens did not specify weather the officers or the suspect fired the first shot.

Stillings Road remains closed while the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.